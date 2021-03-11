Central Kentucky officials look for missing teen after vehicle found in remote area

A 19-year-old Kentucky woman appears to have gone missing on her way from Louisville to Eastern Kentucky University, according to the Scott County sheriff’s office.

Lauren Reesor’s vehicle was found Tuesday, the same day she went missing, abandoned in a “remote” part of Stamping Ground in Scott County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office was working with the Louisville Metro Police Department to try to locate Reesor.

Reesor was described as about 5-foot-7-inches and 200 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. Photos also showed her with dark hair.

“Please bring my daughter home safe..i love you Lauren,” Jenny Reesor posted on Facebook.

Deputies on foot and on ATVs were expected to set out to search wooded areas and farmland, according to Sgt. Eddie Hart from the Scott County sheriff’s office.

“We utilized our helicopter unit yesterday for several hours and if the weather permits, it will be used again daily,” Hart said.

Hart said that Louisville police are also sending detectives to Scott County to assist with the search. The search will continue for “several days,” Hart said, and in addition to looking at the physical area, investigators will check cellphone data and cell tower activity to see if other locations need to be searched.

“When we have missing persons, there are three primary reasons they are missing,” Hart said. “Foul play, medical emergency, or their personal choice to leave without telling anyone. In these cases, we will treat this as if there is foul play unless we learn there is a medical or other reason.

“We do this because we want from the beginning to preserve evidence so if it does turn out to be criminal in nature, we have taken the proper investigative steps from the beginning and not assumed anything.”

But a criminal disappearance is a worst-case scenario, and Hart said the sheriff’s office hopes Reesor is fine and just needed to get away.

Anyone who saw Reesor or has information about her whereabouts was asked to call the Scott County sheriff’s office at (502) 863-7855.