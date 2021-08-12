Scott County
Worker killed ‘instantly’ at Georgetown plastics plant in accident
An employee was killed early Thursday in an accident at the ORBIS plant in Georgetown.
James Lemaster, 63, from Owenton was working on a plastic injection molding machine that became stuck, according to Scott County Coroner John Goble.
Goble said Lemaster shut off the press and engaged the safety bolts before climbing inside the the machinery.
“One of the four steel bolts in the fail-safe broke,” Goble said. “It would be like a car falling on you.”
Lemaster was killed instantly, he said. The accident happened about 5:30 a.m.
The death is being investigated by Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The ORBIS plant on Commerce Court in Georgetown makes plastic pallets and bulk storage and shipping containers for the automotive, food and beverage industries.
In 2016, the plant was recognized by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for workplace safety.
