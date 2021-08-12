Worker killed ‘instantly’ at Georgetown plastics plant in accident

A man died Thursday morning in a workplace accident at the ORBIS manufacturing plant in Georgetown. WKYT

An employee was killed early Thursday in an accident at the ORBIS plant in Georgetown.

James Lemaster, 63, from Owenton was working on a plastic injection molding machine that became stuck, according to Scott County Coroner John Goble.

Goble said Lemaster shut off the press and engaged the safety bolts before climbing inside the the machinery.

“One of the four steel bolts in the fail-safe broke,” Goble said. “It would be like a car falling on you.”

Lemaster was killed instantly, he said. The accident happened about 5:30 a.m.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The death is being investigated by Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The ORBIS plant on Commerce Court in Georgetown makes plastic pallets and bulk storage and shipping containers for the automotive, food and beverage industries.

In 2016, the plant was recognized by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for workplace safety.