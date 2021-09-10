‘Too good to be true.’ Central Kentucky man wins $100,000 on lottery scratch-off

A Georgetown man won $100,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery’s Fastest Road to $3 Million game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, received a check for $71,000 after taxes Sept. 8, the Kentucky Lottery said in a news release.

Lottery officials said he bought the $30 scratch-off ticket at the Speedway on Darby Drive in Georgetown. The store will receive $1,000 for selling the ticket.

The man went to the gas station to buy Pick 3 tickets and then decided to buy a $30 scratch-off, according to the news release. When he won $50 on that ticket, he decided to buy another one, which was the one that carried a $100,000 prize.

“I could see the one but then there were all the zeroes,” he said in the release. “I had to sit it down for a minute and I would pick it back up to look at it. I would sit it down again and look at it. I thought, ‘This is too good to be true.’”

The man plans to use some of the winnings to pay off debt, according to lottery officials.

“This couldn’t have happened at a better time,” he said in the release.