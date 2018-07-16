Man may face more charges after 82-year-old Lexington woman dies two years after attack

The family of an 82-year-old woman claims that injuries she suffered in a 2016 attack led to her death on Sunday, and police are considering whether to seek additional charges against the man accused.
In August 2016, David Williams broke into the Dogwood Drive home of Hilda Mae Pike, awoke her and demanded money, police said. She told Williams that she didn’t have any money, and he allegedly stabbed her more than a dozen times, causing small puncture wounds. He took a small amount of cash; and ran off, police said.
The investigation revealed that Williams had targeted the victim after she bought a vehicle from Williams’ family, police said.
Cara Blue, Pike’s granddaughter, said “my grandmother’s life was absolutely cut short by his heinous acts.”
In a Facebook post Monday morning, Blue called her grandmother the most resilient person she has ever known.
“There will never be a time that I won’t think of her, and the warmth and love that she brought to my life,” Blue said in her post. “She survived horrors that no person should ever face, and instead of giving up, she kept fighting.”
Details on Pike’s medical condition weren’t available.
A year after the attack, Williams was arrested and charged with assault and burglary when DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the crime. A year after the arrest, his case is still pending in Fayette courts. Court records indicate he was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation. A hearing was scheduled for July 27.
Lexington police are reviewing the case to determine if his charges will be upgraded, according to police spokeswoman Brenna Angel.
Williams remains in the Fayette County Detention Center.
Comments