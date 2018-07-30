Woman fatally shot in Lexington becomes city’s 20th homicide victim

A woman was shot and killed Sunday night in Lexington, becoming the 20th homicide victim this year in the city.
Lexington police were called to the 1749 Liberty Road home after reports of shots being fired, and they found a woman who was shot in an upper extremity, police said.
The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
Montash Jackson was at the home when police arrived and she admitted to shooting the victim out of self-defense, according to police. The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said.
Jackson was arrested and charged with murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. She has been placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.
The victim, whose name has not been announced, was the second woman to be killed this year in Lexington. All but one of the 20 homicides this year in Lexington have been through gunfire, according to police data.
In 2017’s record-breaking year of 28 homicides, there were just 11 by July 30 and the 20th did not occur until Sept. 14.
