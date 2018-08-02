Police charge woman who allegedly crashed into 12 cars on busy New Circle Road

A 36-year-old woman who crashed her vehicle into 12 cars on New Circle Road Wednesday has been charged with one count of wanton endangerment, according to Lexington police.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, could face more charges when her case is presented to a grand jury, police spokesperson Brenna Angel said.
She was driving a silver car on the outer loop of New Circle near Alumni Drive a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday when she began to wedge her vehicle between other cars, according to police Lt. Nathaniel Muller. There were initially nine vehicles who were struck by the woman’s vehicle, but the total grew to 12 as additional drivers have reported damage, Angel said Thursday.
The woman driving the silver car was the only person injured, police said Wednesday. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident led to New Circle Road backups that spanned several miles on both the inner and outer loops. The outer loop of New Circle near the incident was closed for more than an hour and a half.
