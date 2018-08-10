Fugitive breaks into Kentucky home of Dakota Meyer’s brother after Trump threats, FBI says

A fugitive wanted by the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service for threatening President Donald Trump and Kentucky Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer was spotted on surveillance footage in an Adair County home.
Timothy Gilliam, Meyer’s brother, said he arrived at his Adair County home about 6:20 p.m. Thursday to find his front door had been kicked in, state police said. When police arrived, officers found no one in the home. But someone had stolen food from the refrigerator and a green 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black hood from the detached garage, according to police.
Surveillance video showed the suspect appeared to be fugitive Shawn Christy, investigators said.
Christy, a 27-year-old Pennsylvania native, is facing a federal charge of interstate communication of threats against the U.S. president. He is accused of saying he would “shoot President Trump in the head, and was going to use ‘lethal force’ on any law enforcement officer attempting to detain him,” according to the FBI.
Authorities haven’t said why he’s allegedly targeting Meyer and his family.
Christy left a stolen pickup truck in Adair County near Meyer’s home Saturday, according to the FBI. The truck was taken from West Virginia Aug. 2. Christy is believed to have abandoned a stolen Dodge Caravan in West Virginia on July 31, the FBI said.
Meyer is divorced from Bristol Palin, daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who was a candidate for U.S. vice president. The couple’s relationship and children have been well covered in national media.
Christy also has multiple warrants in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case, FBI said.
Anyone with information about Christy’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Serviceat 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the FBI at 1-215-418-4000.
Authorities say Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.
