With death of 82-year-old 2 years after attack, Lexington man faces new charge of murder

A Lexington man faces a new charge of murder after the 82-year-old victim of a 2016 brutal stabbing attackdied last month, according to a Fayette County grand jury.

David Joel Williams, 37, was indicted on a murder charge Tuesday after Hilda Mae Pike died July 15.

In August 2016, Williams broke into PIke’s Dogwood Drive home, awakened her and demanded money, police said. She told Williams that she didn’t have any money, and he allegedly stabbed her more than a dozen times. He took a small amount of cash and ran off, police said.

Family members told WKYT that Pike was “never the same” after the attack, and was hospitalized 18 times in two years. She had trouble breathing and walking long after the stabbing.

The investigation revealed that Williams had targeted Pike after she bought a vehicle from his family, police said.





A year after the attack, Williams was arrested and charged with assault and burglary when DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the attack on Pike.

Williams was also indicted on a charge of first-degree burglary.

He remains in the Fayette County jail in lieu of a $10,000 full cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 7 in Fayette Circuit Court.