Police release video of suspect in attacks on two women in Lexington

Investigators are asking for the public’s help after releasing surveillance video of a man suspected in the attacks of two women Tuesday morning in Lexington.
Officers were called to the Walmart at 500 West New Circle Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday when a 76-year-old woman reported that a man had tried to steal her purse, according to police. She was able to hold onto her purse, but the man reportedly cut and hit her before leaving the area on foot.
The victim of the attack outside Walmart was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to police.
While officers were in the area searching for the suspect in the first attack, they were called to a nearby Lexmark parking lot when a 18-year-old woman reported that a man had tried to kidnap her, according to police. She told investigators she had been sitting in her car during a lunch break when a man covered her mouth and threatened her.
The victim in the second attack was able to kick herself loose and run to safety, according to police.
Both victims gave investigators a similar description of the alleged attacker, and Lexington police released a surveillance video that captured the man they think is responsible.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
