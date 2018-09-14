Who flipped that car after UK’s win over Florida? Lexington police want to know.

Lexington police are seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals who flipped a car on State Street last weekend following University of Kentucky’s football victory over Florida.
During the celebration on State Street late Saturday, a white Volvo was flipped by a group of revelers. The car belonged to Matt O’Hara, who is not a UK student, according to the Kentucky Kernel . He was in town to watch the game and visit with friends.
No arrests were made last Saturday after about 300 people gathered on State Street, Lexington police said. The flipped car was the only damage, according to Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel.
Multiple photos and video of the car vandalism have been obtained by Lexington police, who are working to identify the people involved in the vandalism.
After his car was totaled, O’Hara was gifted a 2005 Mazda 3 by Big M Superstore in Nicholasville.
Anyone with information or additional photos/videos of the crime is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. (859) 258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
