Coroner identifies Delaware Ave. shooting victim

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn has identified the man who was shot to death early Friday inside his local business on Delaware Avenue.
Clarence Henley, 57, died from a gunshot wound, according to the press release. Police have not yet made an arrest.
Henley lived in Jessamine County and was the owner of Henley Welding & Iron Works, where his body was found.
Police were called to the scene of the incident at 7:23 a.m. Friday. It was Lexington’s 23 homicide of 2018, and all but three have been through gunfire.
