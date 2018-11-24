Coroner offers condolences to family of Delaware Ave. homicide victim

Crime

Coroner identifies Delaware Ave. shooting victim

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

November 24, 2018 10:47 AM

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn has identified the man who was shot to death early Friday inside his local business on Delaware Avenue.

Clarence Henley, 57, died from a gunshot wound, according to the press release. Police have not yet made an arrest.

Henley lived in Jessamine County and was the owner of Henley Welding & Iron Works, where his body was found.

Police were called to the scene of the incident at 7:23 a.m. Friday. It was Lexington’s 23 homicide of 2018, and all but three have been through gunfire.

