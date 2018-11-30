A 16-year-old was shot multiple times in Lexington. A juvenile has been arrested.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged following a shooting that occurred last week on Carlisle Avenue in Lexington.
Wednesday, Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the location in between Bryan Avenue and Limestone Avenue at 10:15 p.m., where it found a 16-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said last week the juvenile had life-threatening injuries. His updated condition has not been released. The victim was walking down Carlisle Avenue when someone began shooting from inside a vehicle, police said.
An investigation revealed that a drug deal between the suspect and victim led up to the 17-year-old shooting the 16-year-old, according to police.
The 17-year-old male suspect has been charged with first-degree assault, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.
