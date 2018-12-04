If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

By
By

Crime

More than a dozen shots fired into home on same block as shooting two weeks ago.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 04, 2018 07:23 AM

Between 15 and 20 shots were fired into a house on Carlisle Avenue early Tuesday morning, according to Lexington police.

The shooting occurred around 12:49 a.m. at the home located near North Limestone, Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. When police arrived, it found numerous bullet holes in the windows and siding of the home and shell casings from different caliber weapons, Tuttle said.

Three residents, including a small child, were in the home at the time of the shooting but were unharmed, according to Tuttle.

Police do not have any witnesses and the family said they do not know why their home was shot, according to Tuttle.

The 100 block of Carlisle Avenue is also where a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times while walking down the street Nov. 21. A 17-year-old boy has been charged following that shooting, which followed a drug deal between the victim and suspect.

