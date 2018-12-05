Retired Kentucky officer gets 10-year sentence in sodomy, sex abuse of teens

A retired Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement officer was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison on charges of sexual abuse and sodomy.
Donald Wayne Drury, 78, of Versailles pleaded guilty in September to three counts of sexual abuse and one count of sodomy. He was not eligible for probation.
Defense attorney Jim Lowry asked if Drury could report to the Woodford County jail on Dec. 12 so that Drury could attend to a problem at his house.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Pat Molloy did not object so Woodford Circuit Judge Brian Privett allowed Drury to report to jail next week.
A citation said Drury “engaged in masturbation” in the presence of a 14-year-old boy at least three times in June 2016.
Then in July 2016, Drury had a 15-year-old boy perform oral sex on him, the citation said.
Drury will be eligible for parole after serving 15 percent of his sentence.
