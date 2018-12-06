Dean Carson, 33, was arrested early Saturday morning at the scene of a fatal crash on New Circle Road near Woodhill Drive. He has been charged with DUI and drug possession.
Dean Carson, 33, was arrested early Saturday morning at the scene of a fatal crash on New Circle Road near Woodhill Drive. He has been charged with DUI and drug possession. Fayette County Detention Center
Dean Carson, 33, was arrested early Saturday morning at the scene of a fatal crash on New Circle Road near Woodhill Drive. He has been charged with DUI and drug possession. Fayette County Detention Center

Crime

Man accused in fatal DUI crash in Lexington is now charged with murder.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 06, 2018 11:21 AM

A Lexington man who is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a 57-year-old man on New Circle Road in September has been charged with murder.

Previously charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance, Dean Carson’s was indicted for murder Monday, according to court records.

Carson, 33, was arrested at the scene following the crash on New Circle near Woodhill Drive, not far from Richmond Road, on Sept. 21. Carson’s Cadillac Escalade struck John Rusnak’s small passenger car, and Rusnak was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Police said in September speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Carson will be arraigned Friday.

  Comments  