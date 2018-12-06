Man accused in fatal DUI crash in Lexington is now charged with murder.

A Lexington man who is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a 57-year-old man on New Circle Road in September has been charged with murder.
Previously charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance, Dean Carson’s was indicted for murder Monday, according to court records.
Carson, 33, was arrested at the scene following the crash on New Circle near Woodhill Drive, not far from Richmond Road, on Sept. 21. Carson’s Cadillac Escalade struck John Rusnak’s small passenger car, and Rusnak was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Police said in September speed was likely a factor in the crash.
Carson will be arraigned Friday.
