Judge refuses to toss death penalty for 4 charged in deaths of Lexington bystander, unborn son

Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell said Tuesday that four men charged in the 2016 deaths of a woman and her unborn son can face the death penalty.
Defense attorneys for Saquan Freeman, 21, Demetrioun Boaz, 22, Joseph Fain, 21, and Skylar Stigall, 23, had sought to have the death penalty excluded but Bunnell overruled the motion.
“The death penalty as an option for these gentlemen is constitutional,” Bunnell said from the bench. “I think the citizens of Fayette County realize what an ultimate penalty that is.”
The four men were indicted on charges of murder, fetal homicide and robbery in the September 2016 shooting death of Maryiah Coleman, 22. She was not the intended victim of the robbery but was walking her family’s dog outside the Matador North Apartments on Winburn Drive when she was shot as an innocent bystander.
Coleman and her unborn son, Jakobe, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital about an hour after the shooting.
The defendants had been served notice that prosecutors intended to seek aggravated penalties, including the death penalty.
The indictment against the four said Eric Cannady was the intended victim of the robbery. While all four had guns, only one weapon was fired.
The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled that a circuit court judge cannot exclude the death penalty as a sentencing option before a trial. Only after the facts are heard at trial and a death sentence is imposed can a circuit judge determine that the death penalty is disproportionate.
Who fired the fatal shot is debated. The defendants give varying accounts, and the gun that killed Coleman and her son has not been recovered.
Stigall’s attorney, Erica Roland, said he did not even fire his weapon because it was fully loaded when police found it. Roland also said that Stigall never pointed his weapon during the robbery, but Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrea Williams said that is disputed by a witness.
The Kentucky Supreme Court has held that while a defendant may not be the shooter in a murder, he can be found guilty of murder under a complicity theory and thus be eligible for the death penalty.
