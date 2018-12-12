‘He probably didn’t have any fight left.’ Police find man they want to ask about 3 homicides

A man wanted for questioning in the shooting deaths of three people in Leslie County was apprehended Wednesday not far from where Monday’s homicides took place, according to Kentucky State Police.
Paul Douglas Sizemore, 52, is charged with the attempted murder of a Kentucky State Police trooper.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he had not been charged with the three homicides that occurred Monday night.
Sizemore was captured without incident Wednesday and was taken to Post 13 in Hazard for processing, according to Master Trooper Jody Sims.
Police planned to question him if he was cooperative.
The manhunt after the three homicides put community members on edge, but it ended quietly just after 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, when a resident at Cutshin called state police and said Sizemore was outside the home, according to police.
Lt. Jackie Joseph responded to the call and found Sizemore walking in the middle of Ky. 699, police said. Sizemore immediately surrendered to Joseph and was taken into custody by Trooper Randall Coots.
“He probably didn’t have any fight left,” Sims said. “I’d say he was spent.”
Police believe Sizemore had been in the woods since the shootings Monday evening. Temperatures dropped below freezing at night.
Sizemore complained about pain in his feet from being out in the cold, state police said.
“He thought they might be frostbit,” Sims said.
Police took Sizemore to the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital to be evaluated. He will be jailed in Leslie County.
Sizemore is charged with attempted murder because he allegedly rammed his vehicle into the cruiser of trooper Ethan Lewis Monday, then got out of his vehicle and shot at Lewis before fleeing on foot, according to state police.
Lewis was responding to investigate a complaint of shots fired in the Wolf Creek community.
When they arrived, police found the bodies of Larry Bowling, 64, and his wife Norma, 61, in their house and the body of their son, 38-year-old Chad Bowling, in the driveway of his house nearby, according to Leslie County Coroner Greg Walker.
All three had been shot to death.
