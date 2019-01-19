17-year-old girl dies after being shot at Lexington apartment. Police say it’s homicide.

A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot at a Lexington apartment complex Thursday, and police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.
The girl, whose identity had not been released, died Saturday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Lexington police said in a news release.
Police said the girl and some other teens were inside an apartment at 2845 Palumbo Drive when the shooting occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
“Drugs were likely involved,” police said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
They said a suspect has not been identified.
Initially, police were told that the girl had accidentally shot herself. Several people left the apartment before police arrived, they learned.
Anyone with information about the case should call police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Comments