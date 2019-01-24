Pikeville man, called ‘The Traveling Bandit,’ is accused of robbing 7 banks in 6 states

A Pikeville man who the FBI accused of robbing seven banks in six states in three weeks was apprehended Thursday in Colorado, according to the FBI.
Jason Lee Robinson, 49, was arrested without incident in Fruita, Colo., and charged in federal court with bank robbery in connection with a holdup at Capital Bank in Aventura, Fla., in December, the FBI said.
Robinson was dubbed ‘The Traveling Bandit’ based on the distances he allegedly traveled in between robberies. In addition to the Florida heist, he is also accused of robbing banks in Asheville, N.C.; Johnson City, Tenn.; Mount Juliet, Tenn.; Prattville, Ala.; Mount Vernon, Ill.; and Price Branch, Utah, according to the FBI.
The robberies didn’t occur in Robinson’s home state where he had previously been convicted of bank holdups.
The latest robberies happened between Dec. 28 and Jan. 17. He usually approached the bank counter and presented a note demanding money and threatening the bank teller with a weapon, the FBI said. No one was injured in the robberies, but Robinson was considered armed and dangerous.
Law enforcement agencies and FBI agents from Denver, Miami, Charlotte, Louisville and Mobile, Ala., assisted in Robinson’s capture.
Robinson drove a white SUV with Kentucky tags, the FBI stated.
In 2009, Robinson pleaded guilty to robbing two banks in Eastern Kentucky. He admitted to robbing Community Trust Bank in Middlesboro of $3,313 on Aug. 11, 2008.
The next day, he robbed Community Trust Bank in Pikeville of $3,926, according to court records. He told authorities he stole from the banks to pay off his girlfriend’s drug debt, court records show.
He was ordered to spend five years in prison, according to court records.
