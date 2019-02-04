Search underway for Detroit man wanted in fatal shooting outside Lexington club

Police are searching for a Detroit man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Lexington club on Jan. 26.
Lexington police say they are working with U.S. Marshals to find James E. Ragland, 28, and charge him with murder.
At about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, police were called to The Fox Club on Winchester Road. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting in the parking lot and Iesha Edwards, 27, on the ground, according to police.
Edwards was taken to a local hospital where she died of a gunshot wound, according to police.
Investigators believe that a fight broke out inside the club and moved outside the building just before the fatal shooting, according to police. Witnesses told officers that the person who fired the shots was a black man with a beard and tattoos on his right hand and on the left side of his neck. He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt at the time, according to police.
On Jan. 31, Gaige Phillips, 29, was arrested in Detroit by U.S. Marshals on a charge of criminal facilitation to commit murder in the case, according to Lexington police. Phillips is accused of helping Ragland escape after the shooting.
