Woman killed in Lexington club shooting

A 27-year-old woman died early Saturday in a shooting at the Fox Club on Winchester Road, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Iesha Edwards died of a gunshot wound at 2:55 a.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, roughly 30 minutes after the shooting at the “gentlemen’s club” at 987 Winchester Road, according to the coroner.
The shooting occurred outside the business, according to WLEX. The station also reported that police were searching for a male suspect.
The homicide is Lexington’s third in January after only two homicides in the previous five months.
Demetrius Gordon, 28, died from sharp force trauma Jan. 16. He was found in a burning detached garage on Radcliffe Road. Another fire occurred simultaneously in a house on the property.
A 17-year-old’s Jan. 17 shooting death is also being investigated as a homicide. Alisa Reed, who attended Frederick Douglass High School, died after a shooting at an apartment where several teens had gathered off Palumbo Drive.
Last year’s abrupt drop in homicides started in August, following 20 killings in the first seven months.
