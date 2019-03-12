They tried to get away from a shooter in a Lexington bar off Clays Mill. 1 died.

One of the two people shot while trying to escape a shooting in a Lexington bar off Clays Mill Road has died, according to Lexington police.
The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Monday at Uncle 7’s Bourbon Bar & Grill on Delzan Place off Clays Mill Road, where a man fired multiple times before fleeing, according to police Sgt. Scott May.
One of the wounded did not realize he’d been shot until he was being interviewed by police, May said. The witness’ back was hurting, but he thought he’d injured himself diving under tables and chairs. A gunshot wound was found in the side of his back.
Another shooting victim was found shot hiding in a bathroom, according to May. Police would not say Tuesday morning which person died.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
May said several other patrons were also in the bar and some dove for cover.
Both gunshot victims were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, May said. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, James N. Terry, 68, died from a gunshot wound around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Larry Michael Walters, 69, was arrested on Galata Drive Monday and initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief. There may be additional charges reflecting the victim’s death..
It’s not clear what led to the shooting.
The fatal shooting is the fourth homicide this year in Lexington and the first since Jan. 26, according to Lexington police data.
Walters is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
Comments