Charges dropped against man who shot and killed Estill County Rescue Squad dog

By Beth Musgrave

March 15, 2019 06:35 PM

Charges have been dropped against a man who shot and killed a search and rescue dog in Estill County.

A grand jury failed to indict Charles Collins, 59, of Irvine of animal cruelty and assault on a service animal charges, WKYT reported Friday. That means the charges against him will be dropped.

Hunter, the Estill County Rescue Squad dog, went missing in January after its owner and trainer let him outside to use the bathroom, WKYT reported. The dog was eventually found with multiple gun shot wounds.

Collins told police at the time of his arrest in January that Hunter was on his property at the time he shot the 18-month-old dog.

