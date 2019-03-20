Baby dies at Lexington hospital four days after her mother was shot and killed

A 4-day-old baby died at University of Kentucky Medical Center Tuesday night after her mother was shot and killed in Corbin on Saturday.
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is ruling the death of the infant, Amelia Johnson, a homicide. She died from severe hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, Ginn said.
Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE) is described as a brain dysfunction that occurs when the brain does not receive enough oxygen or blood flow, according to University of San Francisco Medical Center. HIE may develop during pregnancy or labor and delivery.
Her mother, Geri D. Johnson, 29, of Williamsburg, came to Corbin Baptist Hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday and she died at the hospital, state police said. Medical staff at the hospital were able to deliver Amelia and she was then taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where she was in critical condition until her death Tuesday.
The shooting allegedly occurred in Corbin on Steele Hollow Road and Johnson’s boyfriend drove her to the hospital, according to state police.
Trooper Lloyd Cochran told WYMT the case “is a bit bizarre.”
State police are investigating the shooting death of Johnson.
