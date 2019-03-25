Man charged with assault in Race Street shooting that seriously injured victim

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a man Sunday morning on Race Street, according to Lexington police.
Mykel D. Smith, 20, has been charged with first-degree assault, according to police. He is being held in the Fayette County jail.
The 33-year-old man who was shot was still being treated at a hospital for his injuries as of Monday night, according to police.
Police were initially called to the shooting in the 200 block of Race Street at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Responders found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in very serious condition, according to police.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Smith is an acquaintance of the victim, police say.
Comments