Man charged with assault in Race Street shooting that seriously injured victim

By Morgan Eads

March 25, 2019 09:57 PM

Mykel D. Smith
Mykel D. Smith Provided by the Lexington Police Department
Mykel D. Smith Provided by the Lexington Police Department

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a man Sunday morning on Race Street, according to Lexington police.

Mykel D. Smith, 20, has been charged with first-degree assault, according to police. He is being held in the Fayette County jail.

The 33-year-old man who was shot was still being treated at a hospital for his injuries as of Monday night, according to police.

Police were initially called to the shooting in the 200 block of Race Street at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Responders found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in very serious condition, according to police.

Smith is an acquaintance of the victim, police say.

