Crime
17-year-old charged with murder of family member at Scott County home
A 17-year-old was arrested and charged Sunday in the fatal shooting of a family member, according to the Scott County sheriff’s office.
The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Long Lick Road in Georgetown, the sheriff’s office said.
There were seven family members, including five juveniles, in the home at the time of the shooting, which followed an argument, according to the sheriff. A 17-year-old male is accused of killing 47-year-old Michael Ray Smith, the sheriff’s office said.
It’s not clear what relation the juvenile is to Smith. The juvenile has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff.
The other children in the home were turned over to the Cabinet of Family Services, according to WKYT.
