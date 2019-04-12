Crime

Convicted of shooting, paralyzing girl, Lexington man gets significant sentence

A Lexington man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term Friday for a shooting that paralyzed an 11-year-old girl.

On Friday, Carlos Jenkins was sentenced to life plus 50 years, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Police say he fired around 40 shots into a house on Carneal Road on June 13, 2017, striking Amya Catching in her lower back.

Catching, who was turning 12 the next day, was at a birthday sleepover and was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a bullet.

A month after the shooting, Jenkins was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and eight counts of wanton endangerment.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, also called NIBIN, helped Lexington police identify Jenkins as the shooter, police said.

He was found guilty of all charges, according to WKYT. The jury also found Jenkins guilty of being a persistent felony offender.

Jenkins previously pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for a previous arrest.

