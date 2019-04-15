Crime

Lexington police catch man accused of using fake medical story to scam people, report says

Sherman Denny
Sherman Denny Provided by the Lexington Police Department

An alleged serial scammer for whom Lexington police have been searching for several months was taken into custody Monday after a crash in Lexington, according to WKYT.

Sherman Denny is accused of approaching a woman in a Lexington parking lot and claiming that he was from elsewhere and forgot his diabetes medication, according to police.

He allegedly asked the woman for money and promised to pay her back, but then gave her a false phone number and address, police say.

Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont, talks about scammers playing on millennials' fears over trying to find internships and jobs to target them with fraudulent offers that dupe them out of money.

By

A warrant for Denny’s arrest was issued Jan 22. He was previously arrested in August and charged with four counts of theft by deception following similar incidents.

Even after his previous charges and new warrant, Denny was still attempting to scam people as recently as March, WKYT reported.

Denny was a driver Monday in a multi-vehicle crash at Man o’ War Boulevard and Liberty Road. Photos from WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, show Denny being taken into custody following the crash.

This story will be updated.

