Police: Intoxicated Kentucky girlfriend killed EKU freshman. He wanted to be drug counselor

An 18-year-old woman has been charged in the slaying of her boyfriend in the second homicide in Lawrenceburg in a week.

Kyle York, 19, was found with a gunshot wound on April 13 when the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to a call of a possible accidental shooting at 1020 Anderson Estates in Lawrenceburg, police said.

York died at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, according to state police.

His girlfriend, Jordan Witt, of Lawrenceburg, was charged with murder after she used illegal drugs, picked up a handgun and shot York.

Witt was placed in the Shelby County Detention Center.

York was a 2018 graduate of Anderson County High School and was a freshman at Eastern Kentucky University, where he was studying to be a drug counselor, according to his obituary.

Last week, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was killed after a drug-related robbery plot. Four men were charged following the alleged robbery and death of Lauryn Kinne.