Man, woman found dead in vehicle following Lexington overnight shooting

A man and woman were found shot and killed in a car in Lexington’s East End neighborhood early Friday morning, according to WKYT.

Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said officers reported to the area of Race Street and Third Street around 3:40 a.m. Friday following reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found the two people dead inside of a car, Daugherty said.

Both of the victims were shot multiple times, according to Daugherty. Police do not know of any suspects or witnesses.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the bodies were still in the vehicle because police were waiting for the morning’s rain to stop in order to examine the bodies further, Daugherty said.

There have now been 10 homicides this year in Lexington. Tuesday, a 46-year-old man died following a shooting in Masterson Station.