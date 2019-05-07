Person who was reportedly suicidal was shot by law enforcement in Madison County

Kentucky State Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting in Madison County Tuesday.

State police said Madison County sheriff’s deputies had responded to a call about a suicidal person at a residence on Masters Court. When they arrived, state police said a person with a gun came out of the residence.

“As a result of the encounter, shots were fired by the deputies, and the subject was shot,” state police said in a news release.





The injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The person who was shot was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

State police said they are continuing to investigate.