‘My brother was worth more than 6 years.’ Man sentenced in fatal Lexington shooting

Chanse Robertson Fayette County Detention Center

A man initially charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of a Lexington father of two was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison with credit for time served after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Chanse Robertson, 37, will get credit for the more than 600 days of time he has already served before pleading guilty, Judge Thomas L. Travis said during the sentencing in Fayette County Circuit Court.

William “Josh” Cole, 26, died on May 22, 2017 after being shot on Anderson Street. He left behind two children, his family said. Cole’s family was in the courtroom during Thursday’s sentencing and said the amount of jail time wasn’t enough.

“My brother was worth more than six years,” said Jordan Cole, William Cole’s brother. “There’s not a time amount you can put on someone’s life, but I feel like the type of person my brother was, the things he did for this community, no one’s perfect, but his heart was pure and the things he did were pure.”

William Cole’s mother, Marita Cole, said that part of the blame for Robertson’s short sentence lies with witnesses who did not come forward to give information about what happened on the night of her son’s death. Jordan Cole thanked prosecutors who worked on his brother’s case saying they “put a lot of love” into it.

Robertson was taken into custody after Thursday’s hearing to start serving his sentence.