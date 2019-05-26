Man, teen charged in two shootings that injured people in south Lexington

Fayette County Detention Center

A man and a teen have been charged in connection with two shootings in Lexington.

J’mari Taylor, 19, has been charged with first-degree assault, drug possession and possession of a stolen firearm, according to Lexington police. A 17-year-old boy was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment in the case.

The first shooting was reported around noon on last Tuesday in the area of Laredo Drive and Walden Drive, according to police. Witnesses told officers that shots were fired by multiple people in a car at people who were walking down the street. A 17-year-old boy was shot.

A 34-year-old woman was shot on Wednesday in the same area, according to police.

Police said it is believed that the same groups were involved in both shootings and that other people may be charged as the investigation continues.

Taylor was charged last year with first-degree robbery, according to court records. A trial date for that charge has not been set.

Police also noted that Taylor is accused of having a gun that was stolen from a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.