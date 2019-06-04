2 died in April Lexington shooting. Police hope to get more tips

Lexington police ask for tips in April double homicide Hoping word has circulated on the streets, Lexington police Lt. Albert Johnson urged residents Tuesday to provide officers with any information they have about an April double homicide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hoping word has circulated on the streets, Lexington police Lt. Albert Johnson urged residents Tuesday to provide officers with any information they have about an April double homicide.

The Lexington Police Department urged the public Tuesday to provide tips and information about an April double homicide.

After reports of shots fired on April 26 around Goodloe and Race streets, police found Shannon Goodwin, 44, and Heather Grigsby, 28, dead inside a vehicle from gunshot wounds.

After the investigation was launched, police received some phone calls, but now they are turning to the community again in hopes more information will emerge, said Lexington Lt. Albert Johnson said. Johnson said police are hopeful people are more willing to come forward and tell police what they have been hearing.

“We want to put this information out not only for victims but the victim’s families and in an effort to help the neighborhood itself also, hoping to help them feel more secure that the people who have committed this crime have been caught,” Johnson said.





Those with information can submit anonymous tips, including photos and video, by texting LEXPD and the tip to CRIMES (274637.) Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com

