Lexington neighborhood hit with a second wave of BB gun vandalism.

Police release video of car possibly involved in Meadowthorpe BB gun damage BB gun shots possibly fired from a light-colored passenger car between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday caused damage to homes and cars in the Meadowthorpe area, Lexington police say. Numerous windows were broken. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK BB gun shots possibly fired from a light-colored passenger car between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday caused damage to homes and cars in the Meadowthorpe area, Lexington police say. Numerous windows were broken.

Lexington police responded to another 18 reports of vandalism in the Meadowthorpe neighborhood Sunday.

Brenna Angel, a Lexington police spokeswoman, said police received 18 reports of criminal mischief in the Meadowthorpe neighborhood on Sunday. She said parked cars were struck by apparent BB gun shots.

This is the second incident of BB gun vandalism in Meadowthorpe within a week. On Thursday, police reported a dozen homes and vehicles were damaged by BB gun shots.

Using surveillance video of the area, police identified a light-colored passenger car possibly used to fire shots between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday. Police released the video in hopes of receiving information about the incident. Police said extra patrols would occur in the neighborhood.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lexington police urged anyone with information to call (859) 258-3600 or text LEXPD with anonymous tips to CRIMES (274637).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.