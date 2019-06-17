Man avoids death penalty, pleads guilty in shooting that killed Lexington teen

Terry Lavaughn Farrell. Fayette County jail

A man has pleaded guilty to amended charges in connection with a shooting that killed a teen in Lexington in 2015.

Terry Lavaughn Farrell, Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree robbery, according to court records. He was initially indicted on charges of murder and first-degree robbery in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jamaal Tre Gossett. Gossett was a recent graduate of Bryan Station High School, WKYT reported.

On Nov. 22, 2015, police found Gossett dead of a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car in the area of Kent and Cabot drives. Investigators later were told by witnesses that Gossett was contacted by Farrell, who said he wanted to buy a small amount of marijuana, according to court records.

The witnesses told police that Gossett was shot during the transaction after he refused to comply when the buyer demanded money and drugs, according to court records.

If he’d been found guilty of murder and robbery at trial, Farrell would have been eligible for the death penalty, according to court records.

As part of the plea deal, it was recommended that Farrell be sentenced to 12 years in prison on the count of first-degree manslaughter and 10 years and possible restitution on the count of second-degree robbery, according to court records.

Farrell is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 1, according to court records.