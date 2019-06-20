Four men indicted in shooting that killed Lawrenceburg woman, unborn child

Derrick Jerome Morris Shelby County Detention Center

Four men have been indicted in connection with a reported robbery that resulted in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Anderson County.

Lauryn Kinne, 22, died at a Frankfort hospital on April 9 after she was shot during a reported home invasion at 307 Saffell Street in Lawrenceburg. She was in her third trimester of pregnancy when she was shot, and her unborn child did not survive.

Police arrested and charged four men; 33-year-old Derrick Morris, 19-year-old Austin Chilton, 20-year-old Jonathan Harley and 20-year-old Robert Jones.

All four of the men were indicted this month on charges of complicity to murder, complicity to fetal homicide, complicity to robbery and complicity to burglary, according to state police. Morris, Chilton and Harley face are also charged with tampering with evidence.

In addition to the shared charges, Morris is charged with first-degree assault, according to state police and court records.

A man was injured in the shooting that killed Kinne, according to state police. He was shot in the shoulder, according to court records.

The man who was shot told investigators that men entered his residence and demanded valuables, according to court records. He told police that one of the men struck him in the head with his firearm multiple times and that the firearm eventually went off, striking Kinne in the chest, according to Morris’ arrest citation.