Man accused of shooting at Kentucky police officers is arrested after standoff in Ohio

Jacob Ray Julick

A man who had been on the run since allegedly firing shots at police in Northern Kentucky earlier this month was arrested after a standoff with police in Ohio Tuesday.

Erlanger police said Tuesday night that Jacob Julick had been taken into custody.

FOX 19 in Cincinnati reported that Julick was arrested after a standoff with SWAT team members in the Westwood neighborhood of Cincinnati.

He had been hiding in a three-story building’s attic and was said to have called his mother during the standoff, the television station reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Julick, 27,was wanted for allegedly shooting at Lakeside Park police officers during a traffic stop in front of a gas station on Dixie Highway June 6.

Police in Northern Kentucky had released images of Julick, including closeups of his distinctive tattoos, in hopes that someone would recognize him.

They said at the time that he would face two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted fellon and being a persistent felony offender.



