Woman accused in Lexington crash that killed child refused blood test, court records say

Sequoyah Collins, 24, inset, was charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly ran a red light and struck an Acura on Tates Creek Road. A child in the Acura, which carried six total, died a few hours later Friday, July 5, 2019. Other children were injured. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The woman charged with driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl in Lexington on Friday refused a blood alcohol test, according to court records.

Sequoyah Danielle Collins, 24, was not injured when the car she was driving struck a car carrying two adults and four children on Tates Creek Road early Friday morning, police said. Police said she is accused of running a red light in a Lexus car and hitting an Acura that was trying to turn left from Tates Creek Road and onto Landsdowne Drive.

All six people in the Acura were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. The 10-year-old girl, identified as Alexia Gomez Hernandez, died at the hospital’s pediatric ICU at 6:45 p.m., about four hours after the crash, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Collins told police that she’d had two drinks about an hour and a half before the crash, according to her arrest citation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She smelled strongly of alcohol, particularly when she spoke, according to court records. Her arresting officer also reported that Collins was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech and had blood-shot, watery eyes.

Collins showed “several signs of impairment” during her field sobriety test and refused a breath or blood alcohol test when she arrived at the Fayette County jail, according to court records.

Police said Friday that additional charges were pending.