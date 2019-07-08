Confrontation with Lexington police detailed in new court record. An officer was stabbed.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Before he allegedly stabbed a police officer, a Lexington man at Saint Joseph East Hospital shut the door to his “waiting room,” demanding police go away and shouting loud profanities, according to court records.

Michael B. Terry was charged Sunday with assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and menacing after the 9:30 a.m. confrontation with officers that resulted in one officer being stabbed with a knife in the upper torso. The officers were summoned to the emergency room over a patient being disorderly.

The injured officer was in stable condition Monday morning.

When officers got into the room with Terry on Sunday, he was behind a door trying to keep them out, police said in Terry’s arrest citation. He allegedly swung at officers with a knife in his hand, striking the officer. The officer had a serious injury.

Terry continued to resist officers orders to stop until he was placed in handcuffs, the court record said.

Before officers arrived, Terry is accused of making a threatening motion toward a hospital employee “that implied he may strike them with a closed fist.”

Terry was scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday.