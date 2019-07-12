Funeral arrangements set for Savannah Spurlock, missing mom whose remains were found this week

Kentucky State Police confirm remains of Savannah Spurlock found Public affairs officer Robert Purdy of the Kentucky State Police confirmed the identification of Savannah Spurlock's remains after a search in Garrard County. Spurlock had been missing since January. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Public affairs officer Robert Purdy of the Kentucky State Police confirmed the identification of Savannah Spurlock's remains after a search in Garrard County. Spurlock had been missing since January.

Funeral arrangements have been released for Savannah Spurlock, whose remains were found Wednesday night after a months-long search.

Spurlock’s funeral services and burial will be private. A visitation has been scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home in Richmond, according to an obituary.

Spurlock, 23, of Richmond, had four sons.

She went missing Jan. 4 after she was last seen leaving The Other Bar in Lexington with three men, one of whom has been charged in connection with the case, police have said.

For months, her family and friends searched for her and worked to keep the missing persons case in the public eye.

Late Wednesday, law enforcement found Spurlock’s remains while conducting a search at a property on Fall Lick Road in Garrard County.

Police went to the site after an attorney for the owner of the property told police of an odor at the site. The owner is a relative of a suspect, state police have said.

David A. Sparks, 23, who lives at the Lancaster address where the search was conducted, has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to an arrest citation.

Jail records show that he is being held in the Lincoln County Regional Jail.