Man charged with abuse of corpse after remains found in Savannah Spurlock search

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were at a residence of a suspect's relative searching Wednesday night for missing Madison County mother Savannah Spurlock. Police did not identify the suspect.

A Garrard County man’s report of a foul odor coming from his property and discovery of human remains led to an arrest in connection with Savannah Spurlock’s disappearance, according to police and media reports.

David A. Sparks, 24, of Lancaster was charged with abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering about 2 a.m. Thursday. He was booked into the Madison County jail about 3:42 a.m.

Sparks’ lives at 3178 Fall Lick Road, according to his arrest citation.

After a man’s attorney told police of the smell, several police agencies searched a property at Fall Lick and Perkins Lane for Madison County mother Spurlock and discovered the remains that “were located concealed in an unnatural position beneath the ground,” according to the arrest citation.

The property, which had been searched previously, belongs to a relative of a suspect, Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy said late Wednesday.

Although the police were at the property for a search for Spurlock, police did not mention Spurlock’s name in the arrest citation, which calls Sparks the primary suspect in a missing persons investigation.

In addition to the remains, police found evidence believed to be connected to a missing person’s case with the human remains, according to the citation.

An autopsy was scheduled Thursday, and police said identification of the remains could come as early as Thursday.





Spurlock has been missing since Jan. 4 when she was last seen living The Other Bar on Limestone in Lexington with three men. She went to one of the men’s homes in Garrard County.

Richmond police previously said the men told police she left on foot in the morning. Police have not released the names of the men.

Police released photos of the men from surveillance video in January.