Second arrest made in case of dog found dead after being punched on camera

A video of a man punching a dog was circulated through social media and eventually reached the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. A juvenile and an adult have been identified and detained. Facebook

A second arrest has been made in an animal cruelty case involving a dog that was punched on camera then later found dead.

Toby Harrison, 18, has been arrested and charged with cruelty to animals in the second degree and torture of a dog or cat, first offense, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrison was also charged with two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree, according to the press release. According to files from the sheriff’s office, Harrison was allegedly in the presence of two intoxicated minors at a residence where the dog was tortured and killed.

Harrison also allegedly stated that he was going to kill the dog, according to the press release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Laurel County Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said that those involved have thus far been uncooperative. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate all leads as they search for witnesses, according to Acciardo. Further arrests are possible.

Original press releases regarding the case stated that a deceased dog had been found off a road on East Bernstadt on Wednesday, July 31. According to that release, the dog had multiple stab wounds.

Earlier that day, a video depicting an unidentified male punching a dog circulated on Snapchat and other social media platforms, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the video’s circulation, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office received several concerned calls about a possible animal cruelty case. A 17-year-old was soon after arrested and charged with cruelty to animals in the second degree and cruelty to a dog or a cat, first offense, according to a press release.

Acciardo said the 17-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, is believed to be the male in the video.

He remains in a juvenile detention facility in Breathitt County, while Harrison is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Office, according to a press release.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case and the exact cause of the dog’s death.