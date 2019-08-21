Boyle County man convicted of making child pornography, forcing victim to smoke meth

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Boyle County man was convicted Thursday on multiple federal charges related to making child pornography.

Richard Eugene Derringer, 47, was found guilty by a jury of counts of creating child pornography, possessing child pornography and aiding another to create child pornography, according to court records. He was found not guilty of distributing child pornography.

Derringer was also found guilty of distribution of methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Jacquolyn Walls-Land pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge on Aug. 5 and admitted to filming while Derringer sexually abused an underage girl on March 11, 2018, according to the release. Walls-Land faces between 15 to 30 years in prison.

At trial, it was said that Derringer forced the underage victim to smoke methamphetamine with him multiple times during three hours of abuse, according to the release.

The child reported the sexual abuse and forced use of methamphetamine to her mother, and about eight hours after the abuse occurred she was taken to a local hospital, according to the release. She tested positive for methamphetamine.

Derringer faces between 15 and 30 years in prison on each of the child pornography production charges, up to 10 years in prison on the possession of child pornography charge and up to 20 years on the methamphetamine charge, according to the release. He also could face fines of $250,000 on the child pornography production offenses, and a $2,000,000 fine on the methamphetamine distribution charge.

When Derringer is released from prison, he could face a lifetime of supervised release, according to the release.

Derringer’s prison sentence and potential fines will be determined at his sentencing in federal court, which is scheduled for Nov. 25, according to the release.