Lexington man indicted on murder charge, girlfriend accused of driving the getaway car

A man accused in a Lexington fatal shooting and the woman accused of helping him get away were both indicted this week in Fayette County Circuit Court.

David Williams, 32, is accused of killing Quatrell Kimble, 22, at the Coolavin Apartments on West Sixth Street on July 2, according to court records. After the shooting, he reportedly contacted his girlfriend, 24-year-old Tyreshe Monique Webb, and asked her to help him get away, according to court records.

An officer with the Lexington Police Department’s mounted unit heard gunshots at about 12:45 p.m. on July 2, police said. The officer was the first at the scene and found Kimble suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kimble was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, police viewed surveillance footage from in the area of the apartment complex. Investigators saw a man wearing “distinct clothing” running from the breezeway where Kimble was shot, according to court records. The suspect seen on the footage was filmed running out of the apartment complex and in the direction of Bellaire Avenue.

A person who lives on Bellaire Avenue told investigators they had seen a man jump the fence in their yard in the direction of Price Avenue, according to court records. The witness also told police the man was pacing and talking on a cell phone while he was in their yard. The person said the man appeared to have “something heavy in his front pocket.”

While investigators were searching the area around Price Avenue, they found a .380 handgun in a yard, according to court records. Officers had also recovered .380 shell casings at the apartment complex where Kimble was shot.

Police found a home with surveillance cameras on Price Avenue, and upon reviewing the footage saw a man running from behind a house and getting into the passenger seat of a blue Chevy Cobalt, according to court records. The footage was recorded about 15 minutes after the shooting. The man filmed getting in the car was wearing clothing that matched the clothing of the man filmed running from the Coolavin Apartments breezeway.

Investigators spoke with a woman who lives in the area and owns a blue Chevy Cobalt. The woman told police that a few minutes after the shooting, she let a woman known as “T” borrow her car, according to court records. The woman said she let “T” and her boyfriend, known to her as “Paso,” borrow the car on multiple occasions. When showed photos of Webb and Williams, the woman identified them as “T” and “Paso.”

Hours after the shooting, police stopped the blue Chevy Cobalt on Price Avenue and found Williams inside the car, according to court records.

Williams is charged with murder, aggravated trafficking in heroin or fentanyl, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Webb is charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin or fentanyl, hindering the prosecution or apprehension of suspect and improper display of registration plates, according to her indictment.