Lexington police investigating shooting near BCTC campus on Newtown Pike

Here’s how Lexington can solve violent crimes with its new ATF technology Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday near the Bluegrass Community & Technical College campus on Newtown Pike.

Shots were fired about noon Wednesday at the intersection of Newtown Pike and Booker Street, according to Lexington police spokesperson Brenna Angel.

The suspect was shooting in the direction of the campus and struck the windshield of a truck parked at a nearby barber shop twice, according to police. No injuries have been reported, Angel said.

The Lexington Fire Department brought a ladder to a building on the BCTC Newtown campus to check if it was also struck, but police determined it was not. BCTC never went on lockdown, police added.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A suspect was seen leaving the area on foot toward Georgetown Street, according to police.

This story will be updated.