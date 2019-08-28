Crime
Lexington police investigating shooting near BCTC campus on Newtown Pike
Here’s how Lexington can solve violent crimes with its new ATF technology
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday near the Bluegrass Community & Technical College campus on Newtown Pike.
Shots were fired about noon Wednesday at the intersection of Newtown Pike and Booker Street, according to Lexington police spokesperson Brenna Angel.
The suspect was shooting in the direction of the campus and struck the windshield of a truck parked at a nearby barber shop twice, according to police. No injuries have been reported, Angel said.
The Lexington Fire Department brought a ladder to a building on the BCTC Newtown campus to check if it was also struck, but police determined it was not. BCTC never went on lockdown, police added.
A suspect was seen leaving the area on foot toward Georgetown Street, according to police.
This story will be updated.
Comments