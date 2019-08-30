Man charged in Lexington shooting near BCTC Newtown campus; multiple shots were fired

Police investigate shooting near Newtown Pike Lexington police investigate a shooting that occurred Wednesday near the Bluegrass Community & Technical College campus on Newtown Pike. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington police investigate a shooting that occurred Wednesday near the Bluegrass Community & Technical College campus on Newtown Pike.

Lexington police arrested a man Thursday who they say fired multiple gunshots Wednesday across the street from Bluegrass Community & Technical College’s Newtown Pike campus.

Daquis Sharp, 21, of Lexington, has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing/evading police and evidence tampering, according to police.

A silver Dodge Charger that was seen leaving the scene of Wednesday’s shooting was located Wednesday afternoon in the Woodhill area, police say. The driver, 22-year-old Deangreco Brown, was charged with drug and firearm offenses, according to police.

The passenger, Sharp, fled from police before being apprehended Thursday, police say. The location of the arrest wasn’t provided.

Sharp allegedly shot in the direction of the BCTC campus and struck the windshield of a truck parked at a nearby barbershop twice, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said Wednesday. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred around noon while classes were in session.

BCTC buildings were not struck by any gunfire, Van Brackel said.

Sharp has been placed in the Fayette County Detention Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon. Brown remained in jail Friday.