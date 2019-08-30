A 2-month-old died in Lexington from hyperthermia. Police investigating.

Fayette County Coroner.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Valen Hakizimana died at 8:13 p.m. at a home on Barksdale Drive, which is in the Winburn area off Russell Cave Road, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office ruled Valen’s cause of death as hyperthermia.

Hyperthermia is an “abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the heat-regulating mechanisms of the body to deal with the heat coming from the environment,” according to the National Institutes of Health.

The body goes through five stages before death occurs from hyperthermia, the Bradenton Herald reported. The final stage is heat stroke, which occurs when body temperature reaches 104 degrees.

Circumstances surrounding Valen’s death are being investigated by the police department, the coroner said.

WKYT reported police were called to the Barksdale Drive residence around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and cleared the scene around 11 p.m.

Earlier this month, a 2-year-old Corbin girl died from hyperthermia after she was found unresponsive in a vehicle.