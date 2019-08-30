‘All she wants to do is be loved.’ Dog and cat found burned in Eastern Kentucky

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A dog and cat suffering from burns were recently found on separate occasions in the same area of Eastern Kentucky, and an animal rescue worker says she’s concerned that such cases of animal cruelty are on the increase.

The dog, renamed Cinder, suffered burns along the full length of her back as a result of acid or a corrosive substance, said Anita Spreitzer, rescue coordinator for Paws 4 the Cause. She said the injuries are thought to have happened a few weeks ago.

The 9-month-old kitten, named Phoenix, was found about a week ago with burns atop his head between his ears and along the back of his neck. A veterinarian couldn’t tell exactly what caused the burns, Spreitzer said.

“His skin was in really bad shape,” she said.

She said one of the pets was found in Lawrence County and the other was just across the county line in Martin County.

Spreitzer said Cinder, a border collie mix, went missing from her family’s home for four to five days a few weeks ago.

When she showed back up, the dog was found lying beside a shed with a stench coming from her. Spreitzer said she was badly burned, and her wounds had become infested with maggots.

The family called a local rescue group for help, and because they couldn’t afford to pay for the care she will need to recover, they gave her up, Spreitzer said.

She said Cinder, who is 6 or 7 years old, had a high fever and was dehydrated when she came to Paws 4 the Cause earlier this week.

“The dog was starting to give up,” she said.

She underwent a procedure to shave her back and clean the wound and is making daily visits to a veterinarian for laser treatments. She also is on antibiotics and a topical cream.

Spreitzer said Cinder may have to have surgery in a month or so to treat scar tissue.

“She’s out of the woods right now, but it’s going to be a long haul for her,” Spreitzer said. “All she wants to do is be loved.”

She said veterinary bills for cases like these can cost Paws 4 the Cause $1,500 to $2,000.

“We really need the support of the public to help with paying the bills,” she said. “There’s not a lot of rescues in the area that can afford to take cases in like this.”

Spreitzer said she’s concerned that cases of animal torture are increasing in Kentucky, and she’s particularly concerned because of two similar cases in the same geographic area.

She said she’s been working here for 11 years, and “this is the worst” year yet.