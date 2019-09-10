Three charged after 19-year-old killed on East Reynolds Road in Lexington

Here’s how Lexington can solve violent crimes with its new ATF technology Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."

Three Georgetown residents were arrested following a fatal shooting last week on East Reynolds Road, according to Lexington police.

Two of the suspects are being held on murder charges following the death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Shelby.

Shelby was found unresponsive Sept. 3 inside an apartment on 249 East Reynolds Road, according to police. He was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he died Sept. 7, the Fayette County Coroner said.

The coroner’s office said Shelby died from a gunshot wound.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Neighbors saw multiple people flee the area following the shooting, Lt. Andrew Daugherty said last week. Lexington police detectives determined the suspects were in a dispute with Shelby over a drug deal, police said.

The suspects— Jah’Quez Crutchfield, 18, Rafael Malik Brewster, 20, and Moses Thompson, 18— were apprehended by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown police. Crutchfield and Brewster are each charged with murder and first-degree robbery, while Thompson is facing facilitation to murder and first-degree robbery charges.

They have all been placed in the Scott County Jail.

Shelby is the 14th homicide victim this year in Lexington, according to police data.